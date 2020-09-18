Philippines cemeteries to be closed during observance season

Manila, Sep 18 : Authorities in the Philippines announced on Friday that all private and public cemeteries, memorial parks and columbariums will be closed during the observance of All Souls’ Day and All Saints’ Day to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

The closure, ordered by the Inter-Agency Task Force which is the country’s highest policy-making body on Covid-19 response, will come into effect on October 29 to November 4, reports Xinhua news agency.

Addressing reporters here, presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said people were encouraged to visit the graves of the dead loved ones from September 17 to October 28 and from November 5 to 15.

However, he said only 30 per cent of the maximum capacity of the venue will be allowed to avoid overcrowding.

Roque added that those under 21 and over 60 years of age will be allowed to visit cemeteries and parks.

The number of Covid-19 cases in the Philippines surged to 279,526 after the Department of Health (DOH) reported 3,257 new cases on Friday.

It said that the number of recoveries also rose to 208,790 after it reported 733 more patients have survived the disease.

The death toll increased to 4,830 with 47 new fatalities.

Source: IANS

