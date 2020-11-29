Philippines logs 2,076 new Covid-19 cases, total nears 430k

Manila, Nov 29 : Philippines on Sunday reported 2,076 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number in the country to 429,864.

Sunday’s tally of daily coronavirus cases broke 19 straight days of the country reporting less than 2,000 single-day cases, Xinhua news agency quoted the Department of Health (DOH) as saying.

The DOH said 10,579 more patients recovered, raising the total number of recoveries to 398,624.

The death toll climbed to 8,373 after 40 more patients died from the disease, it added.

The Department said it had tested 5.36 million people in the Philippines so far.

On Monday, President Rodrigo Duterte will announce whether to retain or ease the lockdown restrictions in capital Manila and other regions in the country.

Interior Secretary Eduardo Ano told the media that the coronavirus task force will meet Duterte on Monday to brief him on the Covid-19 situation.

Duterte will make a statement after the meeting, he added.

Duterte placed Metro Manila and six other areas under general community quarantine restrictions from November 1-30 to contain the spread of the virus.

Ano said that the task force will likely endorse the recommendation of Metro Manila mayors to retain the strict measures during the holiday season.

“There are concerns about the possibility of a surge of infections if the quarantine measures are relaxed. People will party and do traditional activities like caroling,” he added.

Source: IANS

