Phone theft suspect sets himself afire at police station

Hyderabad: In a shocking incident, a man set himself ablaze at Chandrayangutta police station in the old city of Hyderabad due to the alleged harassment by the police in a mobile phone theft case.

The CCTV visuals of the incident that occurred on Monday night surfaced on Tuesday. The man in flames is seen running out of the police station on the road, sending panic among passersby.

Some policemen were also trying to douse the flames. Shabbir Ali, 25, sustained grievous burn injuries and was shifted to a hospital, where his condition was stated to be critical.

Two policemen, who tried to put off the flames, also suffered burn injuries.

The incident occurred when Shabbir Ali, a resident of Ghazi-e-Millat colony was called to the police station in connection with a phone theft case.

Chandrayangutta inspector Rudra Bhaskar said he was asked to come again on Tuesday for questioning.

After leaving the police station, the suspect went to a nearby fuel station and bought petrol in a bottle. He returned to the police station, hurled abuses at police officials for harassing him by filing a false case. He then doused himself with the petrol and set himself ablaze on the premises even before police personnel could act to restrain him.

According to police, Shabbir was accused of several property offences in the past and was convicted in at least four cases.

