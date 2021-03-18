PhonePe grabs 6 sponsorships for IPL 2021

Bengaluru: In its biggest-ever marketing push, digital payments platform PhonePe on Thursday said that it has taken up six different sponsorships for Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021.

The focus of the marketing activities will largely be on expanding the user base from 280 million currently to 500 million by December 2022 and drive preference for PhonePe among millions of new-to-digital users, PhonePe said.

“We are kicking off our most aggressive national marketing campaign ever, starting with IPL 2021 next month,” Sameer Nigam, Founder & CEO, PhonePe, said in a statement.

“We have invested even more heavily on IPL this year, taking up six different sponsorships. As the category leader, it is our vision as well as our ambition to bring digital payments to every Indian household. Our aggressive marketing efforts are in line with this strategic priority.”

PhonePe is the official co-presenting sponsor for the television broadcast of IPL 2021 on Star Sports Network.

It is also the Associate Sponsor for the digital broadcast of IPL on Disney+Hotstar.

Additionally, this time PhonePe is also sponsoring 4 IPL franchises — Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals.

This is the third year in a row that PhonePe is co-sponsoring IPL as the league continues to be the biggest sporting event in India, offering its advertising partners considerable national reach.

This year, however, PhonePe’s IPL campaign will run equally aggressively across multiple platforms including TV, digital and social media platforms.