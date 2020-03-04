Photo Journalist stabbed to death

A+ A-

Hyderabad: In Mulug area of Warangal district in a dispute about money matters, a 38-year-old Photo Journalist was stabbed to death.

According to the report of the police, B Sunil Reddy was a senior Photo Journalist and secretary of the Warangal Press Club. He used to lend money on interest to a friend. The journalist had gone to the owner of a Bakery located at Pasara village along with his friend. Meanwhile heated discussions took place and the owner of the bakery stabbed the journalist and his friend.

On receiving information, police reached the spot and shifted both the injured persons to the hospitals where Sunil Reddy was declared by the doctors as brought dead. His injured friend is undergoing treatment in the hospital and his condition is said to be critical.