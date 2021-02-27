Photo of AIMIM MP Imtiaz Jaleel, BJP’s Bandi Sanjay raises questions

Hyderabad: The photo of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) MP representing Aurangabad parliamentary constituency Imtiaz Jaleel and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Telangana State President Bandi Sanjay raised questions like on whose instructions did the MP met Saffron party leader? on what occasion did they met? etc.

In the photo, Bandi Sanjay can be seen giving a model of the historic Charminar as a gift to Imtiaz Jaleel.

It raised questions as leaders of both AIMIM and BJP leave no chance to criticize each other. Even in the recently held Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections, many BJP national leaders were seen leveling allegations against AIMIM. At the same time, AIMIM leaders were also seen criticizing BJP leaders.

A section of people believe that leaders of both political parties levels allegation against each other just to gain political mileage. Even many political parties have termed AIMIM the B-Team of BJP.

Imtiaz Jaleel issues clarification

Issuing clarification on Twitter, Imtiaz Jaleel wrote, “Few days back our central Govt committee on urban development visited Hyd to review Govt schemes. As is the practice the local MP anywhere we go felicitates every member of the team. That’s it!”.

Perfect example of cheap/yellow journalism by Siasat daily of Hyderabad. Few days back our central Govt committee on urban development visited Hyd to review Govt schemes. As is the practise the local MP anywhere we go felicitates every member of the team.That’s it! pic.twitter.com/lvkEkLYx11 — imtiaz jaleel (@imtiaz_jaleel) February 26, 2021

Reacting over the clarification, senior Congress leader Mohammed Ali Shabbir wrote, “The picture is not fake. Entire world knows that BJP-MIM are secret allies and help each other. Both of you could not even hide your smiles due to warmth of friendship. Let common people stay friends and stop spreading hatred with your poisonous speeches”.

Cheap/yellow journalism? The picture is not fake. Entire world knows that BJP-MIM are secret allies and help each other. Both of you could not even hide your smiles due to warmth of friendship. Let common people stay friends and Stop spreading hatred with your poisonous speeches. https://t.co/rTKmRdEne6 — Mohammad Ali Shabbir (@mohdalishabbir) February 26, 2021