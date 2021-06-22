Photo of the day: Taapsee Pannu flaunts desi look on Russian streets

Mumbai: Bollywood’s gorgeous diva Taapsee Pannu on Monday treated her fans and followers with a coolest postcard from from the city of Saint Petersburg, Russia. The Naam Shabana actress is currently on vacation in Russia with her sister, Shagun Pannu.

Taking to Instagram, Taapsee dropped a picture where she can be seen slaying in white saree on the streets of the Russian city. She complimented her cool look with accessories including a pair of sneakers, some bangles and sunglasses.

“These lanes can be pretty enchanting. Got late for dinner! Run!” Taapsee captioned her photo. Have a look.

Many of her friends from the industry chimmed to the comments section and praised her desi look. “Love it,” wrote Dia Mirza. Tollywood actress Lakshmi Manchu wrote, “Loving your saree vibes babe.”

Before St Petersburg, Taapsee and Shagun were in Moscow, where they enjoyed sightseeing and food. “Vintage Russian evening,” Taapsee captioned one photo, which showed her posing against a wooden wall, wearing a blue dress.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Taapsee pannu will soon be seen in Haseen Dillruba, which also stars Vikrant Massey and Harshvardhan Rane. Apart from this, she also has Looop Lapeta, Rashmi Rocket, Shabaash Mithu, and Dobaaraa in her kitty.