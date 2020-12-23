Photo of widowed penguins comforting each other wins Community Choice Award

The viral picture of the two widowed penguins has won the Community Choice Award at Oceanographic magazine’s Ocean Photography Awards 2020.



In the heartwarming picture, we can see the two penguins comforting each other, as they stare into the Melbourne skyline.



This shot was captured by a German photographer and videographer, Tobias Baumgaertner. He first uploaded this picture on Instagram in March 2020.



Baumgaertner explained in the caption that both the penguins had lost their partners and regularly met to comfort each other at the spot.



“A volunteer approached me and told me that the white one was an elderly lady who had lost her partner and apparently so did the younger male to the left,” he wrote on Instagram



“I spent 3 full nights with this penguin colony until I was able to get this picture. It was really hard to get a shot but I got lucky during one beautiful moment,” he added



He has uploaded pictures and videos of the viral penguins multiple times.

Subscribe us on