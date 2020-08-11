Photo with ‘Ram in your life can’ win you trip to Ayodhya

New Delhi, Aug 11 : Riding high on the recent ‘bhumi pujan’ ceremony for the construction of the grand Ram temple in Ayodhya, a BJP MP has started a week-long online campaign to identify the “Ram in your life”, which may get you an all expense paid trip to Ayodhya.

It may be recalled that Prime Minister Narendra, after laying the foundation stone for the Ram temple, has said that “Ram is for everyone, Ram is within everyone.”

For the latest campaign, one needs to click a photo with the ‘Ram’ in their lives and share it over Facebook or Instagram with a hashtag ‘Jan Jan Mein Ram’.

BJP MP from Mumbai Manoj Kotak, who has started the campaign, said that 10 best entries will be sent on a “special trip to Ayodhya”.

“The Jan Jan Mein Ram campaign is one step towards the vision of Ram Rajya that is governed by righteousness… I would like to urge you to identify that one person who is the ‘Ram’ in your life. I would like to encourage everybody to actively participate in this campaign,” said Kotak.

The online campaign will be active till Independence Day on August 15.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.