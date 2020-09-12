Photographer breaches Biden’s security perimeter

Washington, Sep 12 : An unidentified photographer breached Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s Secret Service as the former Vice President was boarding a charter plane in the state of Pennsylvania, the media reported.

The incident took place on Friday when Biden and his wife Jill, were walking up to the steps of their plane in Johnstown-Cambria County Airport, The Hill news website reported

The photographer walked around the plane’s rear and approached the area beneath the aircraft’s wing before Secret Service agents physically removed him.

“A member of the media who was credentialed for an event earlier in the day attempted to gain access to the airport tarmac for the departure of presidential candidate Biden,” a Secret Service spokesperson told The Hill.

“The individual encountered law enforcement, disregarded their instructions, and accessed the tarmac. US Secret Service personnel apprehended the individual and escorted him from the area.”

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Biden campaign allows only a small “pooled” press corps of about 12 people to follow the former Vice President on the campaign trail, reports The Hill news website.

Biden was granted full Secret Service protection in March after protesters rushed a stage at an event and had to be removed by security.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.