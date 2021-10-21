Photos: 1 billion COVID-19 vaccine dose milestone

By PTI|   Published: 21st October 2021 7:07 pm IST
New Delhi: Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and SpiceJet CMD Ajay Singh during unveiling of special aircraft fleet with images of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and healthcare workers, as India crossed the 1 billion Covid-19 vaccine dose milestone, at IGI Airport in New Delhi, Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021. (PTI Photo/Kamal Singh)
New Delhi: SpiceJet Airlines cover the outer part of their entire aircraft fleet with images of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and healthcare workers, as India crossed the 1 billion Covid-19 vaccine dose milestone, at IGI Airport in New Delhi, Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021. (PTI Photo/Kamal Singh))
New Delhi: SpiceJet Airlines cover the outer part of their entire aircraft fleet with images of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and healthcare workers, as India crossed the 1 billion Covid-19 vaccine dose milestone, at IGI Airport in New Delhi, Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021. (PTI Photo/Kamal Singh)
Bengaluru: Nursing staff of the M S Ramaiah hospital pose holding vaccines and syringes to celebrate the 1 billion Covid-19 vaccine dose milestone, in Bengaluru, Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)

Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button