Photos: 67th National Film Awards

By IANS|   Posted by Minhaj Adnan  |   Published: 25th October 2021 2:48 pm IST
Photos: 67th National Film Awards
New Delhi: Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu presents Dadasaheb Phalke Award to film actor Rajinikanth, at the 67th National Film Awards presentation ceremony, at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi, Monday, Oct. 25, 2021. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore)
New Delhi: Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu presents an award to film producer Sajid Nadiadwala at the 67th National Film Awards presentation ceremony, at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi, Monday, Oct. 25, 2021. Union Minister Anurag Thakur is also seen. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore)
New Delhi: Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu presents an award to Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut at the 67th National Film Awards presentation ceremony, at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi, Monday, Oct. 25, 2021. Union Minister Anurag Thakur is also seen. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore)
New Delhi: Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu presents an award to Bollywood actor Manoj Bajpayee at the 67th National Film Awards presentation ceremony, at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi, Monday, Oct. 25, 2021. Union Minister Anurag Thakur is also seen. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore)
New Delhi: Vice President Venkaiah Naidu addresses at the 67th National Film Awards ceremony in New Delhi, Monday, Oct. 25, 2021. (PTI Photo/ Kamal Kishore)
New Delhi: Film actor Rajinikanth at the 67th National Film Awards presentation ceremony, in New Delhi, Monday, Oct. 25, 2021. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore)
New Delhi: Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu presents the Dadasaheb Phalke Award to film actor Rajinikanth at 67th National Film Awards ceremony in New Delhi, Monday, Oct. 25, 2021. (PTI Photo/ Kamal Kishore)

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Photos updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button