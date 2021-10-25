Photos: 67th National Film Awards

New Delhi: Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu presents an award to film producer Sajid Nadiadwala at the 67th National Film Awards presentation ceremony, at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi, Monday, Oct. 25, 2021. Union Minister Anurag Thakur is also seen. (PTI Photo\/Kamal Kishore) New Delhi: Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu presents an award to Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut at the 67th National Film Awards presentation ceremony, at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi, Monday, Oct. 25, 2021. Union Minister Anurag Thakur is also seen. (PTI Photo\/Kamal Kishore) New Delhi: Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu presents an award to Bollywood actor Manoj Bajpayee at the 67th National Film Awards presentation ceremony, at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi, Monday, Oct. 25, 2021. Union Minister Anurag Thakur is also seen. (PTI Photo\/Kamal Kishore) New Delhi: Vice President Venkaiah Naidu addresses at the 67th National Film Awards ceremony in New Delhi, Monday, Oct. 25, 2021. (PTI Photo\/ Kamal Kishore) New Delhi: Film actor Rajinikanth at the 67th National Film Awards presentation ceremony, in New Delhi, Monday, Oct. 25, 2021. (PTI Photo\/Kamal Kishore) New Delhi: Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu presents the Dadasaheb Phalke Award to film actor Rajinikanth at 67th National Film Awards ceremony in New Delhi, Monday, Oct. 25, 2021. (PTI Photo\/ Kamal Kishore)