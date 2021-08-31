Photos: Aftermath Hurricane Ida

LaPlace: Ambulances pass by a downed power pole after Hurricane Ida moved through Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, in LaPlace, La. AP/PTI Photo
Lafitte: A barge settles on a bridge in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, in Lafitte, La. The weather died down shortly before dawn. AP/PTI Photo
Houma: A boat lies on it’s side in Houma, La., after Hurricane Ida blasted ashore, Monday, Aug. 30, 2021.AP/PTI Photo
LaPlace: Michael Thomas, back, carries his daughter Mikala, out of his flooded neighborhood after Hurricane Ida moved through Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, in LaPlace, La. AP/PTI Photo
Norco: Floodwater fills an area at a refinery where flaring was taking place the morning after Hurricane Ida in Norco, La., on Monday, Aug. 30, 2021.AP/PTI Photo

