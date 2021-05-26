Photos: Aftermath of Cyclone Yaas

By PTI|   Posted by Minhaj Adnan  |   Published: 26th May 2021 3:13 pm IST
Ranchi: A tree collapses due to strong winds during landfall of cyclone Yaas in Ranchi, Wednesday, May 26, 2021. (PTI Photo)
Balasore: Sea water inundates agricultural fields during cyclone Yaas landfall in Chandipur area of Balasore, Wednesday, May 26, 2021. (PTI Photo)
West Bengal: NDRF team carries out a rescue operation after lanfall of cyclone Yaas at South 24 parganas. (PTI Photo)
Balasore: Sea water enters through boundaries of a house during cyclone Yaas landfall in Chandipur area of Balasore, Wednesday, May 26, 2021. (PTI Photo)
Ranchi: A tree collapses due to strong winds during cyclone Yaas landfall in Ranchi, Wednesday, May 26, 2021. (PTI Photo)

