Photos and videos from Sidharth Shukla’s final rites

Mumbai: Actor Sidharth Shukla left for heavenly abode at the age of 40. He passed away on Thursday after reportedly suffering from a major heart attack. His last rites are being held in Juhu, Mumbai on Friday afternoon.

Visuals from Sidharth Shukla’s last rites are all over the internet. His rumoured girlfriend Shehnaaz Gill and other Bigg Boss colleagues such as Asim Riaz, Arti Singh, Rashami Desai and Nikki Tamboli attended the funeral at the Oshiwara crematorium.

An emotional and inconsolable Shehnaaz Gill, who was very close to Sidharth Shukla, arrived at the funeral with her brother Shehbaaz. Other celebs who attended the final rites of the Bigg Boss winner were Vikas Gupta, Aly Goni, Prince Narula, his wife Yuvika Chaudhary, Rakhi Sawant, Abhinav Shukla, Arjun Bijlani, Karanvir Bohra and Rahul Mahajan. Take a look at the photos and videos below.

Sidharth’s final rites

Sidharth Shukla’s journey in showbiz

Sidharth Shukla made his acting debut with TV show Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na in 2008. In 2012, he entered the long-running show Balika Vadhu as IAS officer Shivraj Shekhar. He gathered immense love for this role from the viewers and soon became one of the popular actors on TV.

Later, in 2014, Shukla forayed in Bollywood with Dharma’s hit film ‘Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania’ alongside Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt. He took part in many eality shows like ‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 6’, ‘Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 7’ and ‘Bigg Boss 13’.

Sidharth Shukla was emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss 13 and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 7. The actor’s last work in terms of acting was in the third season of Ekta Kapoor’s hit show Broken But Beautiful in which he played the role of Agastya opposite Sonia Rathee.