Photos: Annual Urs of Dastgeer Sahib observed in Kashmir

Srinagar: Despite cold weather, thousands of devotees from across the valley thronged to Khanyar Shrine in Srinagar to mark the urs of Sheikh Abdul Qadir Jeelani on Wednesday.
The urs of Sheikh Abdul Qadir Jeelani, popularly known as Dastgeer Sahib, is observed annually on the 11th of Islamic month Rabi-u-Sani.
Men, women, and children from parts of Kashmir valley came and offered Zuhar prayers at Khanyar Shrine and had a glimpse of Holy Relic which was being displayed after prayers.
However, the main function of night-long prayers which is usually held during the intervening night of 10th and 11th as per the Islamic calendar remained suspended due to the recent surge in Covid-19 cases.