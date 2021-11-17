Photos: Annual Urs of Dastgeer Sahib observed in Kashmir

Srinagar: Despite cold weather, thousands of devotees from across the valley thronged to Khanyar Shrine in Srinagar to mark the urs of Sheikh Abdul Qadir Jeelani on Wednesday.

The urs of Sheikh Abdul Qadir Jeelani, popularly known as Dastgeer Sahib, is observed annually on the 11th of Islamic month Rabi-u-Sani.

Men, women, and children from parts of Kashmir valley came and offered Zuhar prayers at Khanyar Shrine and had a glimpse of Holy Relic which was being displayed after prayers.

However, the main function of night-long prayers which is usually held during the intervening night of 10th and 11th as per the Islamic calendar remained suspended due to the recent surge in Covid-19 cases.

Women devotees make prayers at Hazratbal Shrine on the eve of the annual Urs of Sheikh Abdul Qadir Jeelani. (Photo: Muzamil Bhat/Siasat.com)

Women devotees make prayers at Hazratbal Shrine on the eve of the annual Urs of Sheikh Abdul Qadir Jeelani. (Photo: Muzamil Bhat/Siasat.com)

A man prays at Khanyar Shrine on the eve of the annual Urs of Sheikh Abdul Qadir Jeelani. (Photo: Muzamil Bhat/Siasat.com)

A man distributes sugar balls and dates among the devotees on the eve of the annual Urs of Sheikh Abdul Qadir Jeelani. (Photo: Muzamil Bhat/Siasat.com)

Devotees cry as the Imam shows a glimpse of the holy relic at Khanyar Shrine in Srinagar on the eve of the annual Urs of Sheikh Abdul Qadir Jeelani. (Photo: Muzamil Bhat/Siasat.com)

A person distributing sugar balls among devotees from one of the windows of Khanyar Shrine in Srinagar on the eve of the annual Urs of Sheikh Abdul Qadir Jeelani. (Photo: Muzamil Bhat/Siasat.com)