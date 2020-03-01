Photos of AR Rahman’s daughter Khatija Rahman go viral

A+ A-

Mumbai: Photos of AR Rahman’s daughter, Khatija Rahman went viral after controversial writer, Tasleema Nasreen trolled her.

Khatija Rahman with sister Rahima Rahman [Courtesy “instagram/khatija.rahman/”]

Khatija Rahman with father AR Rahman, sister Rahima Rahman [Courtesy “instagram/khatija.rahman/”]

Khatija Rahman with father AR Rahman, sister Rahima Rahman [Courtesy “instagram/khatija.rahman/”]

Khatija Rahman with sister Alisha Rahman [Courtesy “instagram/khatija.rahman/”]

Khatija Rahman and AR Rahman [Courtesy “instagram/khatija.rahman/”]

Tasleem Nasreen’s criticism

Recently, criticizing Khatija’s choice of clothing, the writer wrote, “I absolutely love AR Rahman’s music. But whenever I see his dear daughter, I feel suffocated. It is really depressing to learn that even educated women in a cultural family can get brainwashed very easily”.

I absolutely love A R Rahman's music. But whenever i see his dear daughter, i feel suffocated. It is really depressing to learn that even educated women in a cultural family can get brainwashed very easily! pic.twitter.com/73WoX0Q0n9 — taslima nasreen (@taslimanasreen) February 11, 2020

Khatija Rahman’s response

Giving befitting reply to the writer, Khatija wrote, “Dear Taslima Nasreen, I’m sorry you feel suffocated by my attire. Please get some fresh air, cause I don’t feel suffocated rather I’m proud and empowered for what I stand for. I suggest you google up what true feminism means because it isn’t bashing other women down nor bringing their fathers into the issue. I also don’t recall sending my photos to you for your perusal”.

It is not the first time, Khatija Rahman faced trolls earlier too. Usually, she became the victim of online trolling due to her hijab.