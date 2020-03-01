menu
search
1 Mar 2020, Sun Islamic Calender
  • Top Stories
  • Popular
  • People Also Viewed
  • Poll
  • Share
  • Comments

Photos of AR Rahman’s daughter Khatija Rahman go viral

Posted by Sameer Updated: March 01, 2020, 8:40 am IST
Photos of AR Rahman’s daughter Khatija Rahman go viral
Khatija Rahman with father AR Rahman, Sister Rahima Rahman, Exe Director Natasha Poonawalla [Courtesy "instagram/khatija.rahman/"]

Mumbai: Photos of AR Rahman’s daughter, Khatija Rahman went viral after controversial writer, Tasleema Nasreen trolled her.

  • Khatija Rahman
    Khatija Rahman with sister Rahima Rahman [Courtesy “instagram/khatija.rahman/”]
  • Khatija Rahman
    Khatija Rahman with father AR Rahman, sister Rahima Rahman [Courtesy “instagram/khatija.rahman/”]
  • Khatija Rahman
    Courtesy “instagram/khatija.rahman/”
  • Khatija Rahman
    Khatija Rahman with father AR Rahman, sister Rahima Rahman [Courtesy “instagram/khatija.rahman/”]
  • Khatija Rahman
    Khatija Rahman with sister Alisha Rahman [Courtesy “instagram/khatija.rahman/”]
  • Khatija Rahman
    Courtesy “instagram/khatija.rahman/”
  • Khatija Rahman
    Courtesy “instagram/khatija.rahman/”
  • Khatija Rahman
    Courtesy “instagram/khatija.rahman/”
  • Khatija Rahman
    Courtesy “instagram/khatija.rahman/”
  • Khatija Rahman
    Khatija Rahman and AR Rahman [Courtesy “instagram/khatija.rahman/”]

Tasleem Nasreen’s criticism

Recently, criticizing Khatija’s choice of clothing, the writer wrote, “I absolutely love AR Rahman’s music. But whenever I see his dear daughter, I feel suffocated. It is really depressing to learn that even educated women in a cultural family can get brainwashed very easily”.

Khatija Rahman’s response

Giving befitting reply to the writer, Khatija wrote, “Dear Taslima Nasreen, I’m sorry you feel suffocated by my attire. Please get some fresh air, cause I don’t feel suffocated rather I’m proud and empowered for what I stand for. I suggest you google up what true feminism means because it isn’t bashing other women down nor bringing their fathers into the issue. I also don’t recall sending my photos to you for your perusal”.

View this post on Instagram

Been only a year and this topic is in the rounds again..there’s so much happening in the country and all people are concerned about is the piece of attire a woman wants to wear. Wow, I’m quite startled. Every time this topic comes the fire in me rages and makes me want to say a lot of things..Over the last one year, I’ve found a different version of myself which I haven’t seen in so many years. I will not be weak or regret the choices I’ve made in life. I am happy and proud of what I do and thanks to those who have accepted me the way I am. My work will speak, God willing.. I don’t wish to say any further. To those of you who feel why I’m even bringing this up and explaining myself, sadly it so happens and one has to speak for oneself, that’s why I’m doing it. ?. Dear Taslima Nasreen, I’m sorry you feel suffocated by my attire. Please get some fresh air, cause I don’t feel suffocated rather I’m proud and empowered for what I stand for. I suggest you google up what true feminism means because it isn’t bashing other women down nor bringing their fathers into the issue ? I also don’t recall sending my photos to you for your perusal ?

A post shared by 786 Khatija Rahman (@khatija.rahman) on

It is not the first time, Khatija Rahman faced trolls earlier too. Usually, she became the victim of online trolling due to her hijab.

Topics:
Top Stories

People Also Viewed

Go back to top
Designed by STL
Copyright © The Siasat Daily, 2020. All Rights Reserved