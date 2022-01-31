Photos: Australian Open tennis championships

Melbourne : Rafael Nadal of Spain celebrates his win over Daniil Medvedev of Russia in the men's singles final at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, early Monday, Jan. 31, 2022. AP\/PTI Melbourne : Rafael Nadal of Spain celebrates defeating Daniil Medvedev of Russia in the men's singles final at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022. AP\/PTI Melbourne : Rafael Nadal of Spain holds the Norman Brookes Challenge Cup after defeating Daniil Medvedev of Russia in the men's singles final at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, early Monday, Jan. 31, 2022. AP\/PTI