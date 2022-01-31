Photos: Australian Open tennis championships

Posted by Minhaj Adnan  |   Published: 31st January 2022 1:56 pm IST
Melbourne : Rafael Nadal of Spain celebrates his win over Daniil Medvedev of Russia in the men’s singles final at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, early Monday, Jan. 31, 2022. AP/PTI
Melbourne : Rafael Nadal of Spain celebrates defeating Daniil Medvedev of Russia in the men’s singles final at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022. AP/PTI
Melbourne : Rafael Nadal of Spain holds the Norman Brookes Challenge Cup after defeating Daniil Medvedev of Russia in the men’s singles final at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, early Monday, Jan. 31, 2022. AP/PTI

