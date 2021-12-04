Photos: BCCI President’s XI and BCCI Secretary’s XI

Photo of PTI PTI|   Posted by Minhaj Adnan  |   Published: 4th December 2021 1:32 pm IST
Kolkata: Former Indian cricketer and BCCI President Saurav Ganguly during an exhibition cricket match between BCCI President's XI and BCCI Secretary's XI, on the eve of the Boards 90th Annual General Meeting, at Eden Garden in Kolkata, Friday, Dec. 3, 2021. (PTI Photo)
Kolkata: BCCI secretary Jay Shah during an exhibition cricket match between BCCI President’s XI and BCCI Secretary’s XI, on the eve of the Boards 90th Annual General Meeting, at Eden Garden in Kolkata, Friday, Dec. 3, 2021. (PTI Photo)
Kolkata: Players pose for a group photo during an exhibition cricket match between BCCI President’s XI and BCCI Secretary’s XI, on the eve of the Boards 90th Annual General Meeting, at Eden Garden in Kolkata, Friday, Dec. 3, 2021. (PTI Photo)
Kolkata: Former Indian cricketer Mohammed Azharuddin plays a shot during an exhibition cricket match between BCCI President’s XI and BCCI Secretary’s XI, on the eve of the Boards 90th Annual General Meeting, at Eden Garden in Kolkata, Friday, Dec. 3, 2021. (PTI Photo)

