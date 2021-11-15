Photos: Birth anniversary of Birsa Munda

Photo of PTI PTI|   Posted by Minhaj Adnan  |   Published: 15th November 2021 4:51 pm IST
Photos: Birth anniversary of Birsa Munda
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays tribute to the Statue of Birsa Munda, at Parliament in New Delhi, Monday, Nov. 15, 2021. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav)
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with a drummer during the tribute paying ceremony of tribal leader Birsa Munda on his birth anniversary at Parliament, in New Delhi, Monday, Nov. 15, 2021. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav)
New Delhi: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla pays tribute to tribal leader Birsa Munda on his birth anniversary at Parliament, in New Delhi, Monday, Nov. 15, 2021. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav)
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with drummers during the tribute paying ceremony of tribal leader Birsa Munda on his birth anniversary at Parliament, in New Delhi, Monday, Nov. 15, 2021. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav)
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays tribute to the statue of tribal leader Birsa Munda on his birth anniversary, at Parliament in New Delhi, Monday, Nov. 15, 2021. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav)

