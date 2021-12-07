Photos: BJP Parliamentary Party meeting

Photo of PTI PTI|   Posted by Minhaj Adnan  |   Published: 7th December 2021 2:49 pm IST
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is felicitated after the announcement of November 15th as 'Janjatiya Gaurav Divas' during the BJP Parliamentary party meeting, at Ambedkar International Centre, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Dec 7, 2021. (PTI Photo/Kamal Singh)
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP President J P Nadda during the BJP Parliamentary Party meeting, at Ambedkar International Centre, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Dec 7, 2021. (PTI Photo/Kamal Singh)
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the BJP Parliamentary party meeting, at Ambedkar International Centre, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Dec 7, 2021. (PTI Photo/Kamal Singh)

