Photos: Celebrations for Durga Puja festival

By PTI|   Published: 2nd October 2021 8:31 pm IST
Kolkata: A make-up artist busy with a performer to help her getting ready as Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati ahead of Durga Puja festival at Princep ghat in Kolkata, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. (PTI Photo/Swapan Mahapatra)(PTI10_02_2021_000205B)
Kolkata: A make-up artist busy with a performer to help her getting ready as Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati ahead of Durga Puja festival at Princep ghat in Kolkata, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. (PTI Photo/Swapan Mahapatra)
Kolkata: A performer holds a hand fan to dry up her makeup as she attired as Hindu goddess ahead of Durga Puja festival in Kolkata, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. (PTI Photo/Swapan Mahapatra)
Kolkata: Performers attired as Goddess Durga and Mahishashur, pose for a photograph ahead of Durga Puja festival at Princep ghat in Kolkata, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. (PTI Photo/Swapan Mahapatra)

