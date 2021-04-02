Photos: Clashes erupt in Kashmir’s Pulwama after killing of three militants

Srinagar: Clashes erupted in Kakapora area of Pulwama district in South Kashmir on Friday after three militants were killed in an encounter with security forces.

Soon after the encounter ended, heavy clashes broke out near the encounter site.

Scores of youth came on the streets and started pelting stones at the security forces, and in return, security forces used pellet guns and tear smoke canisters to disperse the protestors.

Many protestors reportedly received injuries and internet services were also snapped in and around the encounter area.

Police said while receiving inputs about the presence of militants in the area, security forces launched a cordon and search operation which resulted in the encounter.

A police official said that the encounter started in the morning hours and an exchange of fire was reported for several hours. The militants were given a chance to surrender, but they rejected the offer, the police official said.

IGP Kashmir while addressing a press conference in Srinagar said that the militants killed in the encounter were involved in Thursday’s attack on the BJP leader, in which a policeman guarding the BJP leader was killed. “The snatched weapon was also recovered from the encounter site,” IGP added.