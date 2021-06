The Congress on Friday took on streets across the country to protest against the Narendra Modi government for the rising fuel prices. Congress workers held protests in almost all major cities such as New Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bhopal, Lucknow, Jammu, and many other cities to oppose the fuel price hike in the country.

Here are the photos:

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) president K S Alagiri with party workers stage a ‘symbolic’ protest against frequent hikes in the prices of petrol and diesel, in front of a fuel station, in Chennai, Friday, June 11, 2021. (PTI Photo/R Senthil Kumar)

Jammu: JKPCC Chief G A Mir along with Congress activists protest against frequent hikes in the prices of petrol and diesel, and demand roll back of prices, in front of a fuel station in Jammu, Friday, June 11, 2021. (PTI Photo)

Bhopal: Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Digvijay Singh along with activists protest against frequent hikes in the prices of petrol and diesel, and demand the roll back of prices, in front of a fuel station in Bhopal, Friday, June 11, 2021. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: A police person stands guard as All India Congress Committee (AICC) and Delhi Congress prepare to protest against frequent hikes in the price of petrol and diesel, and demand roll back of the prices, at Tajman Singh Road Petrol Pump in New Delhi, Friday, June 11, 2021. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav)

Chikmagalur: Congress activists protest against frequent hikes in the prices of petrol and diesel, and demanded the roll back of prices, in front of a fuel station in Chikmagalur, Friday, June 11, 2021. (PTI Photo)

Ahmedabad: Congress activists stage a ‘symbolic’ protest against frequent hikes in the prices of petrol and diesel, in front of a fuel station in Ahmedabad, Friday, June 11, 2021. (PTI Photo)

Kolkata: Congress activists stage a ‘symbolic’ protest against frequent hikes in the prices of petrol and diesel, in front of Indian Oil eastern headquarters in Kolkata, Friday, June 11, 2021. (PTI Photo)

Jabalpur: Congress activists stage a ‘symbolic’ protest against frequent hikes in the prices of petrol and diesel, in front of a fuel station in Jabalpur, Friday, June 11, 2021. (PTI Photo)

Hyderabad: Youth Congress activists pour milk on a hoarding that says ‘The Century Man PM Modi’, during their protest against the price hike of petrol, diesel and LPG, at Amberpet fuel station in Hyderabad, Friday, June 11, 2021. (PTI Photo)

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Congress President Ajay Kumar Lallu (C) with party workers protests against hike in petrol and diesel prices in Lucknow, Friday, June 11, 2021. (PTI Photo/Nand Kumar)

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) workers stage a ‘symbolic’ protest against frequent hikes in the prices of petrol and diesel, in front of a fuel station, in Chennai, Friday, June 11, 2021. (PTI Photo/R Senthil Kumar)

Hyderabad: Congress activists stage a ‘symbolic’ protest against frequent hikes in the prices of petrol and diesel, in front of a fuel station in Hyderabad, Friday, June 11, 2021. (PTI Photo)

Congress leaders K C Venugopal and Shakti Singh Gohil reached the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium petrol pump on a horse cart to protest against the rising fuel prices by Modi government, in Delhi, June 11, 2021. (Photo: Twitter/Congress)