Photos: Coronavirus lockdown in India

Prayagraj: People present their documents to receive ration, during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, in Prayagraj, Wednesday, April 1, 2020. (PTI Photo)\n\n\n\nMathura: People maintain social distance as they stand in a queue to receive food grains, during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, in Mathura, Wednesday, April 1, 2020. \n\n\n\nMathura: Vegetable vendors wait for customers at a market, during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, in Mathura, Wednesday, April 1, 2020. (PTI Photo)\n\n\n\nMathura: People stand in a queue outside a chemist shop, during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, in Mathura, Wednesday, April 1, 2020. (PTI Photo)\n\n\n\nChennai: Stranded migrant workers watch a movie on a big projector screen at Guru Nanak College during the nationwide lockdown, imposed in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, in Chennai, Tuesday, March 31, 2020. (PTI Photo\/R Senthil Kumar)\n\n\n\nChennai: Locals playing a traditional game during the nationwide lockdown, imposed in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, in Chennai, Tuesday, March 31, 2020. (PTI Photo\/R Senthil Kumar)\n\n\n\nNew Delhi: Deliverymen of food aggregators Swiggy and Zomato ride on their bikes towards their destinations during the nationwide lockdown, imposed in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, at Vikas Marg in East Delhi, Tuesday, March 31, 2020. (PTI Photo)\n\n\n\nChennai: Volunteers prepare meals for stranded migrant workers at Guru Nanak College during the nationwide lockdown imposed in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, in Chennai, Tuesday, March 31, 2020. (PTI Photo\/R Senthil Kumar)\n\n\n\nLucknow: Police personnel and volunteers distribute relief material among the homeless and needy people during the nationwide lockdown, in wake of the coronavirus pandemic, in Lucknow, Tuesday, March 31, 2020. (PTI Photo\/Nand Kumar)