Photos: COVID-19 deaths in Delhi

By PTI|   Posted by Mansoor  |   Updated: 3rd May 2021 3:33 am IST
New Delhi: A Muslim man helps in cremation of his friend's relative who died at his residence, at Old Seemapuri Cremation Grounds in New Delhi , Sunday, May 2, 2021. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist)
New Delhi: A family member coducts last rites before cremation of a person who died of COVID-19, at Old Seemapuri Cremation Grounds in New Delhi, Sunday, May 2, 2021. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist)
New Delhi: Mass cremation of COVID-19 victims and others, at Old Seemapuri Cremation Ground in New Delhi, Sunday, May 2, 2021. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist)
New Delhi: People belonging to Muslim community help in cremation of their friend’s relative who died at his residence, at Old Seemapuri Cremation Grounds in New Delhi , Sunday, May 2, 2021. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist)
