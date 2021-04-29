Photos: COVID-19 deaths in Delhi

29th April 2021
New Delhi: Relatives of a person who died of COVID-19 react at the Sarai Kale Khan crematorium, amid rise in COVID-19 cases across the country, in New Delhi, Wednesday, April 28, 2021. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore)
India reports 3.79 lakh COVID-19 cases, death toll rises to 3,645
New Delhi: A health worker wearing PPE, walks near burning pyres during mass cremation of COVID-19 victims at Gazipur Crematorium in New Delhi, Wednesday, April 28, 2021. (PTI Photo/ Kamal Kishore)
New Delhi: Relative and family members push a cart full of fire wood near mass cremation of COVID-19 victims at Gazipur Crematorium in New Delhi, Wednesday, April 28, 2021. (PTI Photo/ Kamal Kishore)
New Delhi: Mass cremation of COVID-19 victims and others at Gazipur Crematorium in New Delhi, Wednesday, April 28, 2021. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)
New Delhi: Mass cremation of COVID-19 victims and others at Gazipur Crematorium in New Delhi, Wednesday, April 28, 2021. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)

