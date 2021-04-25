Photos: COVID-19 Lockdown in Delhi

New Delhi: Connaught Place area wears a deserted look during the COVID-induced lockdown, in New Delhi, Sunday, April 25, 2021. (PTI Photo\/Manvender Vashist) New Delhi: Connaught Place area wears a deserted look during the COVID-induced lockdown, in New Delhi, Sunday, April 25, 2021. (PTI Photo\/Manvender Vashist) New Delhi: City streets wear a deserted look during the COVID-induced lockdown, in New Delhi, Sunday, April 25, 2021. (PTI Photo\/Manvender Vashist) New Delhi: Connaught Place area wears a deserted look during the COVID-induced lockdown, in New Delhi, Sunday, April 25, 2021. (PTI Photo\/Manvender Vashist) New Delhi: Lajpat Nagar area wears a deserted look during the COVID-induced lockdown, in New Delhi, Sunday, April 25, 2021. (PTI Photo\/Manvender Vashist)