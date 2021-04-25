Photos: COVID-19 Lockdown in Delhi

By PTI|   Posted by Mansoor  |   Updated: 25th April 2021 10:20 pm IST
Photos: COVID-19 Lockdown in Delhi
New Delhi: Lajpat Nagar Market wears a deserted look during the COVID-induced lockdown , in New Delhi, Sunday, April 25, 2021. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist)
New Delhi: Connaught Place area wears a deserted look during the COVID-induced lockdown, in New Delhi, Sunday, April 25, 2021. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist)
New Delhi: Connaught Place area wears a deserted look during the COVID-induced lockdown, in New Delhi, Sunday, April 25, 2021. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist)
New Delhi: City streets wear a deserted look during the COVID-induced lockdown, in New Delhi, Sunday, April 25, 2021. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist)
New Delhi: Connaught Place area wears a deserted look during the COVID-induced lockdown, in New Delhi, Sunday, April 25, 2021. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist)
New Delhi: Lajpat Nagar area wears a deserted look during the COVID-induced lockdown, in New Delhi, Sunday, April 25, 2021. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist)

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Photos updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button