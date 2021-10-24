Photos: Crowded Sadar Bazaar in Delhi

By PTI|   Posted by Minhaj Adnan  |   Published: 24th October 2021 5:21 pm IST
New Delhi: People visit crowded Sadar Bazaar to shop ahead of the Diwali festival, in New Delhi, Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021. (PTI Photo/ Shahbaz Khan)
New Delhi: A man holds a child stand at a shop of Sadar Bazaar in New Delhi, Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021. (PTI Photo/ Shahbaz Khan)
New Delhi: People shop at a crowded Sadar Bazaar market ahead of the Diwali festival, in New Delhi, Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021. (PTI Photo/ Shahbaz Khan)
New Delhi: A crowded Sadar Bazaar as people shop ahead of the Diwali festival, in New Delhi, Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021. (PTI Photo/ Shahbaz Khan)
New Delhi: A view of crowded Sadar Bazaar to shop ahead of the Diwali festival, in New Delhi, Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021. (PTI Photo/ Shahbaz Khan)

