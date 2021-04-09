Photos: Delhi BJP press conference

By PTI|   Posted by Minhaj Adnan  |   Published: 9th April 2021 8:18 pm IST
New Delhi: Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri along with BJP MLAs and party leader Vijendra Gupta at a press conference, in New Delhi, Friday, April 9, 2021. Party’s Kisan Morcha President Vinod Sehrawat(L) and BJP Delhi media head Naveen Kumar (R) are also seen. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist)
New Delhi: Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri along with party leader Vijendra Gupta (R) and MLA OP Sharma addresses a press conference, in New Delhi, Friday, April 9, 2021. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist)
New Delhi: Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri addresses a press conference, in New Delhi, Friday, April 9, 2021. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist)
New Delhi: Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri along with party leader Vijendra Gupta (C) addresses a press conference, in New Delhi, Friday, April 9, 2021. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist)

