Photos: Delhi stands against rising anti-Muslim violence in country

By: Ashish Kumar Kataria
New Delhi: On Saturday, citizens of Delhi and student organisations held a peace vigil in the evening at Jantar Mantar, following a protest call given by various student and human rights organisations. The protest started at 5 PM.
Activists of the All India Students Association (AISA), Campus Front of India (CFI), Muslim Student Federation, and National Confederation of Human Rights Organization joined the vigil.
The protestors raised slogans of “Modi Shah Tera Naam – Islamophobia” and “Islamophobia down down”. Human Rights activist and politician Kavita Krishnan joined the protestors and appealed to raise voices against the anti-Muslim violence across India. Cases of violence against Muslims were reported in at least eight states in India in recent days during the Ram Navami processions.
The vigil came to an end, following the time for Iftar. Several protestors observing Roza broke their fast at the protest site itself.