Photos: Delhi stands against rising anti-Muslim violence in country

The protestors raised slogans of “Modi Shah Tera Naam - Islamophobia” and “Islamophobia down down"

Photo of Guest Contributor Guest Contributor|   Updated: 16th April 2022 9:41 pm IST
A student activist of Campus Front of India holds a placard during the citizens' vigil to protest against rising anti Muslim violence at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on Saturday. Photo by Ashish Kumar Kataria

By: Ashish Kumar Kataria

New Delhi: On Saturday, citizens of Delhi and student organisations held a peace vigil in the evening at Jantar Mantar, following a protest call given by various student and human rights organisations. The protest started at 5 PM.

Activists of the All India Students Association (AISA), Campus Front of India (CFI), Muslim Student Federation, and National Confederation of Human Rights Organization joined the vigil.

MS Education Academy

The protestors raised slogans of “Modi Shah Tera Naam – Islamophobia” and “Islamophobia down down”. Human Rights activist and politician Kavita Krishnan joined the protestors and appealed to raise voices against the anti-Muslim violence across India. Cases of violence against Muslims were reported in at least eight states in India in recent days during the Ram Navami processions.

The vigil came to an end, following the time for Iftar. Several protestors observing Roza broke their fast at the protest site itself.

A protestor makes a graffiti during the citizens’ vigil to protest against rising anti Muslim violence at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo by Ashish Kumar Kataria)
A student activist of Muslim Students Federation shouts slogans during the citizens’ vigil to protest against rising anti Muslim violence at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo by Ashish Kumar Kataria)
Protestors hold placards during the citizens’ vigil to protest against rising anti Muslim violence at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on Saturday.
(Photo by Ashish Kumar Kataria)
Human rights activist Kavita Krishnan addresses the crowd during the citizens’ vigil to protest against rising anti Muslim violence at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo by Ashish Kumar Kataria)
A student activist stands past the heavy police deployment during the citizens’ vigil to protest against rising anti Muslim violence at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo by Ashish Kumar Kataria)
A student activist of Campus Front of India holds a placard during the citizens’ vigil to protest against rising anti Muslim violence at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo by Ashish Kumar Kataria)
A speaker addresses the crowd during the citizens’ vigil to protest against rising anti Muslim violence at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo by Ashish Kumar Kataria)
A woman distributes dates among the protestors in order to break their fast during the citizens’ vigil to protest against rising anti Muslim violence at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo by Ashish Kumar Kataria)

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button