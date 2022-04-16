Photos: Delhi stands against rising anti-Muslim violence in country

By: Ashish Kumar Kataria

New Delhi: On Saturday, citizens of Delhi and student organisations held a peace vigil in the evening at Jantar Mantar, following a protest call given by various student and human rights organisations. The protest started at 5 PM.

Activists of the All India Students Association (AISA), Campus Front of India (CFI), Muslim Student Federation, and National Confederation of Human Rights Organization joined the vigil.

The protestors raised slogans of “Modi Shah Tera Naam – Islamophobia” and “Islamophobia down down”. Human Rights activist and politician Kavita Krishnan joined the protestors and appealed to raise voices against the anti-Muslim violence across India. Cases of violence against Muslims were reported in at least eight states in India in recent days during the Ram Navami processions.

The vigil came to an end, following the time for Iftar. Several protestors observing Roza broke their fast at the protest site itself.

A protestor makes a graffiti during the citizens’ vigil to protest against rising anti Muslim violence at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo by Ashish Kumar Kataria)

A student activist of Muslim Students Federation shouts slogans during the citizens’ vigil to protest against rising anti Muslim violence at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo by Ashish Kumar Kataria)

Protestors hold placards during the citizens’ vigil to protest against rising anti Muslim violence at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on Saturday.

(Photo by Ashish Kumar Kataria)

Human rights activist Kavita Krishnan addresses the crowd during the citizens’ vigil to protest against rising anti Muslim violence at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo by Ashish Kumar Kataria)

A student activist stands past the heavy police deployment during the citizens’ vigil to protest against rising anti Muslim violence at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo by Ashish Kumar Kataria)

A student activist of Campus Front of India holds a placard during the citizens’ vigil to protest against rising anti Muslim violence at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo by Ashish Kumar Kataria)

A speaker addresses the crowd during the citizens’ vigil to protest against rising anti Muslim violence at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo by Ashish Kumar Kataria)