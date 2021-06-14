Photos: Demolition of 135-year old Warangal central jail

Hyderabad: The 135-year-old Nizam era Warangal Central Jail in Telangana became history with the authorities demolishing the prison structures to build a multi super-specialty hospital.

The demolition work, which was taken up on Sunday on a massive scale, was almost completed within 24 hours.

Amid the second wave of COVID-19 in the country, the 135-year-old Nizam era central prison at Warangal will be converted into a super-specialty hospital.

The state government has decided to set up a regional cardiac center at the site of the jail in the heart of Warangal to provide comprehensive medical services to the people.

In this view, Warangal central jail staff shifted inmates to different jails in the state to start the construction.

About Warangal jail



The Warangal central Jail, built during the Nizam’s rule, has a long history of 135 years. After independence from the freedom fighters during the Nizam’s rule, the Telangana armed peasant struggle, the people’s war and many top maoist leaders were imprisoned in this prison. The prison buildings with this history will soon be merged over time.



Constructed In 1886, before independence, the entire country was under British rule, but the Telangana region remained under Nizam rule. At that time there were Chanchalguda and Musheerabad Central Jails in Hyderabad to house convicts. In 1886 during the regime of the sixth Nizam of Hyderabad Mir Mahboob Ali Khan, a Central Jail was built in Warangal for prisoners from North Telangana. The prison has a total of 54.5 acres of land.

