Photos: Dubai architects propose giant ring to encircle Burj Khalifa

Abu Dhabi: A Dubai-based architecture firm has proposed a concept that will redefine Dubai’s skyline.

The architecture firm Znera Space has released a plan to install a giant ring-like structure known as the Downtown Circle around the world’s tallest free-standing structure – Burj Khalifa.

The downtown circle will change the sky of the city

The architects have proposed a giant ring of 550 meters in length around Downtown Dubai and Burj Khalifa. The circumference of this ring will be 3 km.

Downtown Circle Photo: Znera. space/Instagram

Two artists from the architectural firm Znera Space – Najmus Chowdhry and Nils Remess have created this future design, who often focus on experimental architecture that explores and addresses social boundaries and environmental issues.

Also Read Saudi Crown Prince unveils designs of The LINE in Neom

Home, public and commercial spaces will be inside the giant ring

Znera Space has also responded on how a project like Downtown Circle will be built while maintaining sustainability. The firm said that it will be a singular mega-building complex. Its purpose will be to create a hyper-efficient urban centre so that the environment is also not harmed.

Photo: Instagram

According to The National News, this ring will be divided into smaller units. Inside this ring, there will be houses, public spaces, commercial spaces and cultural spaces.

The Downtown Circle consists of five levels and sits on five points, or pillars, built into the ground. The massive extension of the circuit itself will consist of two main rings connected by a continuous green belt called the Skypark.

Photo: Instagram

A step towards building a sustainable city

The idea of ​​creating a downtown circle came during the pandemic. The idea was considered to change the way people live in cities and how they live in high-rise buildings.

Photo: Znera.space/Instagram

The firm also plans to build a Skypark. Inside it, there is a plan to recreate different types of natural scenes and clients. Visitors and residents will have a different experience. The firm claims that there will be a variety of plants, sandy dunes, canyons, waterfalls, and digital caves inside this Skypark.