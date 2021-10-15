Photos: Durga Puja in Delhi

By PTI|   Posted by Minhaj Adnan  |   Updated: 15th October 2021 6:03 pm IST
New Delhi: Married women with faces smeared in vermilion, dance during ‘Sindoor Khela’ on the final day of the Durga Puja festival at a community pandal, in New Delhi, Friday, Oct. 15, 2021. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore)
New Delhi: Married women smear each other with vermillion on the occasion of ‘Vijayadashami’, marking the end of Durga Puja Festival, at a community pandal in New Delhi, Friday, Oct. 15, 2021. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore)
