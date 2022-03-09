Photos: Explosion in Udhampur

Photo of PTI PTI|   Posted by Minhaj Adnan  |   Published: 9th March 2022 4:39 pm IST
Udhampur: Police inspect the site of an explosion that took place at a chowk in Udhampur town, Wednesday, March 9, 2022. (PTI Photo)
Udhampur: Police inspect the site of an explosion that took place at a chowk in Udhampur town, Wednesday, March 9, 2022. One person was killed while 14 others were injured in the blast. (PTI Photo)
Udhampur: Police inspect the site of an explosion that took place at a chowk in Udhampur town, Wednesday, March 9, 2022. One person was killed while 14 others were injured in the blast. (PTI Photo)

