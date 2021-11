Srinagar: The family members of two civilians Altaf Ahmad Bhat and Dr Mudasir Gul, who were killed in a gunfight in Hyderpora locality on Monday night, staged a protest here today at the Press Enclave. The families demanded the return of their bodies for last rites and raised slogans demanding justice.

Police said that the two were “terror associates”, however, the families have contested this.

Political parties like the PDP and the NC have demanded an impartial probe into the incident.

Families members of Altaf Ahmad Bhat and Dr Mudasir Gul, who were killed during an encounter between security forces and militants at Hyderpora on Monday night, hold a candlelight protest demanding a probe and return of the dead bodies, in Srinagar, Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021. (Photo: Muzamil Bhat/Siasat.com)

