Photos: Farmers’ meeting regarding the agitation

Photo of PTI PTI|   Posted by Minhaj Adnan  |   Published: 8th December 2021 2:10 pm IST
New Delhi: Bharatiya Kisan Union Spokesperson Rakesh Tikait at the Ghazipur border before farmers' committee meeting to decide their future course of action, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021. (PTI Photo/Vijay Verma)
New Delhi: Farmers at the Ghazipur border wait for farmers’ committee’s decision on their future course of action, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021. (PTI Photo/Vijay Verma)
New Delhi: A farmer at the Ghazipur border uses a ‘hookah’ as he waits for farmers’ committee’s decision on their future course of action, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021. (PTI Photo/Vijay Verma)

