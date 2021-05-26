Photos: Farmers protest across country as they observe Black Day

By PTI|   Posted by Minhaj Adnan  |   Updated: 26th May 2021 5:13 pm IST
New Delhi: Farmers burn an effigy during protest against the farm laws marking a Black Day at Ghazipur border in New Delhi, Wednesday, May 26, 2021. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore)(PTI05_26_2021_000038B)
New Delhi: BKU leader Rakesh Tikait, with supporters and farmers, protests with black flags against farm laws, at Ghazipur border in New Delhi, Wednesday, May 26, 2021. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore)
Patiala: Farmers protest with black flags against farm laws in Patiala, Wednesday, May 26, 2021. (PTI Photo)
New Delhi: Farmers and supporters protest with black flags against farm laws marking a Black Day, at Singhu border in New Delhi, Wednesday, May 26, 2021. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan)
New Delhi: Farmers burn an effigy during a protest against farm laws marking a Black Day, at Singhu border in New Delhi, Wednesday, May 26, 2021. (PTI Photo)
New Delhi: Farmers wearing black badges shout slogans during a protest against the farm laws marking a Black Day, at Ghazipur border in New Delhi, Wednesday, May 26, 2021. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore)
New Delhi: BKU leader Rakesh Tikait and other members hold hands during a protest against the farm laws marking a Black Day, at Ghazipur border in New Delhi, Wednesday, May 26, 2021. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore)
Amritsar: Farmers hold black flags during a protest against farm laws marking a ‘Black Day’, in Amritsar, Wednesday, May 26, 2021. (PTI Photo)
New Delhi: Farmers burn an effigy during protest protest with black flags against farm laws marking a Black Day, at Singhu border in New Delhi, Wednesday, May 26, 2021. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan)

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Photos updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button