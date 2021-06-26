Photos: Four injured in grenade blast in Srinagar

Srinagar: Four-person including a non-local woman were injured in a grenade blast in the Barbar Shah area of Srinagar City. “A grenade was hurdled by militants towards a CRPF check-post in Barbarshah area which leaves 4 civilians injured,” a police official said.

The injured were shifted to hospital from where they were discharged after receiving proper treatment. The injured have been identified as Sakeena Bano, Hilal Ahmad, Mudasir Ahmad, Shahid Nazir.

A joint team of security forces rushed to the spot to assess the situation after the attack. The area has been cordoned off to nab the attackers.

Security forces sanitizing grenade spot in Barbarshah Srinagar on Saturday evening

