Photos: Four injured in grenade blast in Srinagar

By Muzamil Bhat|   Published: 26th June 2021 8:45 pm IST

Srinagar: Four-person including a non-local woman were injured in a grenade blast in the Barbar Shah area of Srinagar City. “A grenade was hurdled by militants towards a CRPF check-post in Barbarshah area which leaves 4 civilians injured,” a police official said.

The injured were shifted to hospital from where they were discharged after receiving proper treatment. The injured have been identified as Sakeena Bano, Hilal Ahmad, Mudasir Ahmad, Shahid Nazir.

A joint team of security forces rushed to the spot to assess the situation after the attack. The area has been cordoned off to nab the attackers.

Security forces sanitizing grenade spot in Barbarshah Srinagar on Saturday evening
Security Forces turning back vehicles near the blast site in Barbar Shah Srniagar on Saturday evening

