Photos: Get together of DAANA held in Chicago

By News Desk|   Updated: 9th September 2021 12:06 pm IST
DAANA
DAANA

Chicago: Get together of Deccan Alumni Association of North America (DAANA) has been held recently in Chicago. In the event over 100 alumni showed up. A day prior to the event a cricket match was also played between seniors and juniors.

It may be mentioned that DAANA is an alumni association for graduates of Deccan College of Medical Sciences (DCMS), Hyderabad, Telangana. It is a non-profit organization in the US.

Board members of DAANA

The members of the association are involved in many welfare and charitable activities.

