Photos: GHMC providing free food to poor people affected by lockdown

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is providing free food to the poor people affected by the lockdown, on Monday, May 24 (Photo: siasat.com) Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is providing free food to the poor people affected by the lockdown, on Monday, May 24 (Photo: siasat.com) Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is providing free food to the poor people affected by the lockdown, on Monday, May 24 (Photo: siasat.com) Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is providing free food to the poor people affected by the lockdown, on Monday, May 24 (Photo: siasat.com) Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is providing free food to the poor people affected by the lockdown, on Monday, May 24 (Photo: siasat.com) Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is providing free food to the poor people affected by the lockdown, on Monday, May 24 (Photo: siasat.com) Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is providing free food to the poor people affected by the lockdown, on Monday, May 24 (Photo: siasat.com) Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is providing free food to the poor people affected by the lockdown, on Monday, May 24 (Photo: siasat.com) Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is providing free food to the poor people affected by the lockdown, on Monday, May 24 (Photo: siasat.com) Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is providing free food to the poor people affected by the lockdown, on Monday, May 24 (Photo: siasat.com) Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is providing free food to the poor people affected by the lockdown, on Monday, May 24 (Photo: siasat.com)