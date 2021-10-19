Photos: Glimpses of Milad-un-Nabi at Kashmir’s Hazratbal shrine 

Srinagar: Thousands of Muslim devotees from across the Kashmir valley thronged to Hazratbal Shrine in Srinagar to celebrate Eid-e-Milad-Un-Nabi on Tuesday. Eid-e-Milad-Un-Nabi is celebrated to mark the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad on the 12th of Islamic Month ‘Rabi-ul-Awwal’.

The main function was held at Hazratbal Shrine in Srinagar where thousands of devotees including men, women, and children participated in Zuhar prayers and a holy relic which is believed to be a hair from the beard of Prophet Muhammad was also displayed after the prayers.

The holy relic will be displayed after every prayer on 19 and 20 October and will again be displayed on 22 October on Friday.

However, a limited number of devotees were allowed to participate in the night-long prayers on Monday in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, special prayers were held for the restoration of peace and brotherhood to prevail in the Kashmir valley.

Kashmiri Muslim women make prayers as they a glimpse of the holy relic at Hazratbal shrine in Srinagar on the eve of Eid-e-Milad celebrations, Tuesday, Oct.19, 2021. (Photo: Muzamil Bhat/Siasat.com)

The head cleric shows a relic which is believed to be a hair from the beard of Prophet Muhammad at Hazratbal shrine in Srinagar, Tuesday, Oct.19, 2021. (Photo: Muzamil Bhat/Siasat.com)

Kashmiri Muslim women make prayers with tearful eyes at Hazratbal shrine in Srinagar on the eve of Eid-E-Milad, Tuesday, Oct.19, 2021. (Photo: Muzamil Bhat/Siasat.com)

Muslim devotees performing ablution on the bank of Dal Lake in Hazratbal for Zuhar prayers on the eve of Eid-e-Milad in Srinagar, Tuesday, Oct.19, 2021. (Photo: Muzamil Bhat/Siasat.com)

Thousands of devotees from across the valley offer Zuhar prayers at Hazratbal shrine in Srinagar on the eve of Eid-e-Milad, Tuesday, Oct.19, 2021. (Photo: Muzamil Bhat/Siasat.com)

Thousands of devotees from across the valley offer Zuhar prayers at Hazratbal shrine in Srinagar on the eve of Eid-e-Milad, Tuesday, Oct.19, 2021. (Photo: Muzamil Bhat/Siasat.com)

Thousands of devotees taking a glimpse of a holy relic which is believed to be a hair from the beard of Prophet Muhammad at Hazratbal shrine in Srinagar on the eve of Eid-e-Milad, Tuesday, Oct.19, 2021. (Photo: Muzamil Bhat/Siasat.com)

Thousands of devotees taking a glimpse of a holy relic which is believed to be a hair from the beard of Prophet Muhammad at Hazratbal shrine in Srinagar on the eve of Eid-e-Milad, Tuesday, Oct.19, 2021. (Photo: Muzamil Bhat/Siasat.com)

Kashmiri Muslim women make prayers with tearful eyes at Hazratbal shrine in Srinagar on the eve of Eid-E-Milad, Tuesday, Oct.19, 2021. (Photo: Muzamil Bhat/Siasat.com)