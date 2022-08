Hyderabad: Hafiz-e-Quran students who have cleared SSC and TOSS 2022 exams have been felicitated. They secured the top ranks in the state.

During the event, Advisor to the Government of Telangana on Minorities Affairs A.K Khan, Nayeemuddin, Zaheeruddin Ali Khan, Mohiuddin Shareef, Khaleel Salahuddin, Shaikh Iqbal, Mohammed Siraj, Syed Ibrahim were present.