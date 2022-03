Hyderabad: Ahead of Ramzan in Hyderabad, haleem makers are getting ready. Almost all of them have started setting up ‘Haleem Bhatti’.

On the other hand, Ramzan in Hyderabad and other cities in India is expected to begin on April 2 or 3 based on the sighting of the crescent.

Haleem Bhatti

Haleem Bhatti

Haleem Bhatti

Haleem Bhatti