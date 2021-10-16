Photos: Heavy rains lash several parts of Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Several pockets of the city are witnessing heavy rains. The weather forecast issued by the Indian Meteorological Department predicts a continuation of the same for the next three days. Additionally, a red alert has been issued for the districts of Adilabad, Nirmal and Kumaram Bheem in Telangana. With the city and state witnessing floods over the past couple of years, it is to yet to be seen whether the same will recur this month as well.

Areas of Hyderabad likely to witness flooding:

LB Nagar (GHMC office) in Saroornagar mandal recorded the highest rainfall of 65.3 mm followed by Bathukamma Kunta ESS in Amberpet Mandal has recorded 56.5 mm rainfall and Lingojiguda ward office in Saroornagar recorded 46.5mm rainfall. However, Guddimalkapur SBI colony in Asifnagar mandal recorded the lowest rainfall of 18 mm.