Photos: Heavy security deployed at Secunderabad rly station amid Agnipath row

Hyderabad: Heavy security was deployed at Secunderabad Railway Station, on Friday, after violent protests broke out against the Central government’s ‘Agnipath’ scheme for recruitment into the armed forces.

The situation on the first three platforms grew tense after students set two bogies on fire during the protest.

Thousands of army exam candidates who took part in the protest expressed their anger and demanded the cancellation of the Agnipath scheme. They demanded that the army exam must be conducted as usual.

Heavy security was deployed at Secunderabad railway station following protests against the Agnipath scheme (Photo: Siasat.com)

Heavy security was deployed at Secunderabad railway station following protests against the army recruitment scheme (Photo: Siasat.com)

Heavy security was deployed at Secunderabad railway station following protests against the army recruitment scheme (Photo: Siasat.com)

Heavy security was deployed at Secunderabad railway station following protests against the Agnipath scheme (Photo: Siasat.com)