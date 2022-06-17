Photos: Heavy security deployed at Secunderabad rly station amid Agnipath row

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Published: 17th June 2022 2:28 pm IST
Agnipath Row: Heavy security deployed at Secunderabad Railway Station
Agnipath Row: Heavy security deployed at Secunderabad Railway Station

Hyderabad: Heavy security was deployed at Secunderabad Railway Station, on Friday, after violent protests broke out against the Central government’s ‘Agnipath’ scheme for recruitment into the armed forces.

The situation on the first three platforms grew tense after students set two bogies on fire during the protest.

Thousands of army exam candidates who took part in the protest expressed their anger and demanded the cancellation of the Agnipath scheme. They demanded that the army exam must be conducted as usual.

MS Education Academy
Heavy security was deployed at Secunderabad railway station following protests against the Agnipath scheme (Photo: Siasat.com)
Heavy security was deployed at Secunderabad railway station following protests against the army recruitment scheme (Photo: Siasat.com)
Heavy security was deployed at Secunderabad railway station following protests against the army recruitment scheme (Photo: Siasat.com)
Heavy security was deployed at Secunderabad railway station following protests against the Agnipath scheme (Photo: Siasat.com)
Heavy security was deployed at Secunderabad railway station following protests against the Agnipath scheme (Photo: Siasat.com)

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Photos updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button