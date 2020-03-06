Photos: Here’s how Hyderabad is containing spread of coronavirus

Hyderabad: A doctor distributes homeopathy medicine claimed to prevent COVID-19, in Hyderabad, Thursday, March 5, 2020. AYUSH Ministry recommended the homeopathy medicine Arsenic Album 30, as a ‘prophylactic’ that could be effective to mitigate the spread of coronavirus. (PTI Photo)(PTI05-03-2020_000116B)

A+ A-

Hyderabad: In order to contain spread of coronavirus, Hyderabad Metro Rail staff is spraying disinfectant at all stations and in metro coaches.

Hyderabad: Medics outside an isolation ward of coronavirus at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad, Monday, March 2, 2020. Two more positive cases of the novel coronavirus — one in Delhi and another in Telangana — have been reported in the country. (PTI Photo) (PTI02-03-2020_000144B)

Hyderabad: Medics take a special lift meant for medics and patients of coronavirus at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad, Monday, March 2, 2020. Two more positive cases of the novel coronavirus — one in Delhi and another in Telangana — have been reported in the country. (PTI Photo) (PTI02-03-2020_000145B)

Hyderabad: A medic takes a special lift meant for medics and patients of coronavirus at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad, Monday, March 2, 2020. Two more positive cases of the novel coronavirus — one in Delhi and another in Telangana — have been reported in the country. (PTI Photo)(PTI02-03-2020_000179B)

Hyderabad: An Indian woman who recently returned from the United States being examined by doctors at a novel coronavirus help desk, at a hospital in Hyderabad, Tuesday, March 3, 2020. The first confirmed case of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Telangana was reported from Hyderabad on Monday. (PTI Photo)(PTI03-03-2020_000078B)

Hyderabad: Medics outside an isolation ward of coronavirus at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad, Tuesday, March 3, 2020. Two more positive cases of the novel coronavirus — one in Delhi and another in Telangana — have been reported in the country. (PTI Photo) (PTI03-03-2020_000174B) *** Local Caption ***

Hyderabad: Medical staff wears masks as prevention against coronavirus, at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad, Wednesday, March 4, 2020. (PTI Photo)(PTI04-03-2020_000153B)

Hyderabad: Visitors wear masks as prevention against coronavirus, at Charminar in Hyderabad, Wednesday, March 4, 2020. (PTI Photo)(PTI04-03-2020_000170B)

Hyderabad: Students wear masks as prevention against coronavirus during school assembly, in Hyderabad, Wednesday, March 4, 2020. (PTI Photo)(PTI04-03-2020_000222B)

Hyderabad: Social activists distribute protective masks in wake of the deadly coronavirus, at Charminar in Hyderabad, Thursday, March 5, 2020. (PTI Photo)(PTI05-03-2020_000089B)

Hyderabad: People stand in a queue to receive prophylactic medicines for coronavirus illness at Government of Telangana Department of AYUSH centre, in Hyderabad, Thursday, March 5, 2020. (PTI Photo)(PTI05-03-2020_000092B)

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Metro Rail staff sanitizes a metro station premises in wake of the deadly novel coronavirus, in Hyderabad, Wednesday, March 4, 2020. (PTI Photo)(PTI04-03-2020_000161B)

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Metro Rail staff sanitizes a metro train in wake of the deadly novel coronavirus, in Hyderabad, Wednesday, March 4, 2020. (PTI Photo)(PTI04-03-2020_000162B)

Hyderabadis take precautionary steps

On the one hand, doctors are examining persons who are returning from foreign countries, on the other, residents of Hyderabad are taking precautionary steps by wearing face masks and using hand sanitizer.

Meanwhile, at Charminar, social activists are also seen distributing protective masks on 5th March 2020.

At AYUSH Center, people stood in a queue to receive medicines for coronavirus illness. AYUSH Ministry recommended homeopathy medicine to contain the spread of coronavirus.