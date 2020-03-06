Photos: Here’s how Hyderabad is containing spread of coronavirus
Posted by Sameer Published: March 06, 2020, 10:51 am IST
Hyderabad: A doctor distributes homeopathy medicine claimed to prevent COVID-19, in Hyderabad, Thursday, March 5, 2020. AYUSH Ministry recommended the homeopathy medicine Arsenic Album 30, as a ‘prophylactic’ that could be effective to mitigate the spread of coronavirus. (PTI Photo)(PTI05-03-2020_000116B)
Hyderabad: In order to contain spread of coronavirus, Hyderabad Metro Rail staff is spraying disinfectant at all stations and in metro coaches.
Hyderabadis take precautionary steps
On the one hand, doctors are examining persons who are returning from foreign countries, on the other, residents of Hyderabad are taking precautionary steps by wearing face masks and using hand sanitizer.
Meanwhile, at Charminar, social activists are also seen distributing protective masks on 5th March 2020.
At AYUSH Center, people stood in a queue to receive medicines for coronavirus illness. AYUSH Ministry recommended homeopathy medicine to contain the spread of coronavirus.