Photo of PTI PTI|   Posted by Mansoor  |   Published: 23rd January 2022 10:40 pm IST
Photos: Hologram statue of SC Bose
New Delhi: A hologram statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose at India Gate, unveiled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 'Parakram Diwas', in New Delhi, Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022. Nearly 50 years after a statue of freedom fighter Subhas Chandra Bose replaced that of King Edward VII in Old Delhi, Netaji is now set to take the hallowed space left behind by his son King George V under an ornamental canopy facing the India Gate. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist)
New Delhi: A hologram statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose at India Gate, unveiled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi (unseen) on ‘Parakram Diwas’, in New Delhi, Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist)
New Delhi: A hologram statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose being unveiled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi (unseen) on ‘Parakram Diwas’, at a programme in New Delhi, Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022. (PTI Photo)
