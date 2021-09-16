Photos: Hyderabad police foil Sharmila’s march for justice

By Shaik Nizamuddin Laeeq|   Published: 16th September 2021 2:01 pm IST
Hyderabad: Hyderabad police foiled a protest march by YSR Telangana Party (YSRTP) leader Y.S. Sharmila, who was staging a sit-in demanding justice to the family of six-year-old girl raped and murdered last week.

Police forcibly ended Sharmila’s protest in the early hours of Thursday and shifted her to her residence in Jubliee Hills just hours before it revealed that the body of the accused was recovered from railway tracks.

The daughter of former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy was staging sit-in near the victim’s residence in Singareni Colony in Saidabad area since Wednesday evening.

