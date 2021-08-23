Photos: IAF flight carrying stranded people lands at Hindan

By PTI|   Posted by Minhaj Adnan  |   Published: 23rd August 2021 3:03 pm IST
Ghaziabad: People who were stranded in crisis-hit Afghanistan arrive by a special repatriation flight of IAF at the Hindan Air Force Station, in Ghaziabad, Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021. (PTI Photo/Arun Sharma)
Ghaziabad: People who were stranded in crisis-hit Afghanistan arrive by a special repatriation flight of IAF at the Hindan Air Force Station, in Ghaziabad, Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021. (PTI Photo/Arun Sharma)
Ghaziabad: A child reacts as people who were stranded in crisis-hit Afghanistan arrive by a special repatriation flight of IAF at the Hindan Air Force Station, in Ghaziabad, Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021. (PTI Photo/Arun Sharma)
Ghaziabad: A woman reacts as people who were stranded in crisis-hit Afghanistan arrive by a special repatriation flight of IAF at the Hindan Air Force Station, in Ghaziabad, Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021. (PTI Photo/Arun Sharma)
Ghaziabad: People who were stranded in crisis-hit Afghanistan arrive by a special repatriation flight of IAF at the Hindan Air Force Station, in Ghaziabad, Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021. (PTI Photo/Arun Sharma)
Ghaziabad: People who were stranded in crisis-hit Afghanistan arrive by a special repatriation flight of IAF at the Hindan Air Force Station, in Ghaziabad, Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021. (PTI Photo/Arun Sharma)
Ghaziabad: People who were stranded in crisis-hit Afghanistan arrive by a special repatriation flight of IAF at the Hindan Air Force Station, in Ghaziabad, Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021. (PTI Photo/Arun Sharma)
Ghaziabad: People who were stranded in crisis-hit Afghanistan arrive by a special repatriation flight of IAF at the Hindan Air Force Station, in Ghaziabad, Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021. (PTI Photo/Arun Sharma)
Ghaziabad: A security person plays with a child as people who were stranded in crisis-hit Afghanistan arrive by a special repatriation flight of IAF at the Hindan Air Force Station, in Ghaziabad, Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021. (PTI Photo/Arun Sharma)
Ghaziabad: People who were stranded in crisis-hit Afghanistan arrive by a special repatriation flight of IAF at the Hindan Air Force Station, in Ghaziabad, Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021. (PTI Photo/Arun Sharma)
Ghaziabad: People who were stranded in crisis-hit Afghanistan arrive by a special repatriation flight of IAF at the Hindan Air Force Station, in Ghaziabad, Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021. (PTI Photo/Arun Sharma)
Ghaziabad: People who were stranded in crisis-hit Afghanistan arrive by a special repatriation flight of IAF at the Hindan Air Force Station, in Ghaziabad, Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021. (PTI Photo/Arun Sharma)
Ghaziabad: People who were stranded in crisis-hit Afghanistan arrive by a special repatriation flight of IAF at the Hindan Air Force Station, in Ghaziabad, Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021. (PTI Photo/Arun Sharma)
Ghaziabad: People who were stranded in crisis-hit Afghanistan arrive by a special repatriation flight of IAF at the Hindan Air Force Station, in Ghaziabad, Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021. (PTI Photo/Arun Sharma)
Ghaziabad: People who were stranded in crisis-hit Afghanistan arrive by a special repatriation flight of IAF at the Hindan Air Force Station, in Ghaziabad, Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021. (PTI Photo/Arun Sharma)
Ghaziabad: Combo picture shows a woman carrying a child with black tikk put on face for safety, after her arrival from crisis-hit Afghanistan by a special repatriation flight of IAF, at the Hindan Air Force Station, in Ghaziabad, Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021. (PTI Photo/Arun Sharma)

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Photos updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button